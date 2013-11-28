This report summarises the literature on substitution of chemicals of concern or alternatives assessment, with a focus on the current landscape of substitution practice in OECD member countries. It discusses definitions, principles, frameworks and tools for alternatives assessment, as well as the key drivers and audiences, and it identifies the contribution that OECD can make in this space.
Current Landscape of Alternatives Assessment Practice: A Meta-Review
OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals