Different cultures entail both a great diversity of household structures and different saving patterns. The diversity of family relations and saving patterns creates different incentives for physical and human capital accumulation. Policies can alter saving incentives and create the conditions for household structures themselves to change.
Culture, Family Ties and the Saving Hand
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
