Cross-border Co-operation in Combatting Cross-border Fraud

On 22 March 2000 the CCP held a half-day Forum Session intended to explore the challenges and possibilities associated with international co-operation. Using the experience of the United States and Canada as a practical example, the session provided an overview of ongoing efforts to combat the growing problem of cross-border fraudulent, misleading and unfair commercial conduct. The delegations of Canada and the United States took the leading role in preparing for the session, giving the Committee a first-hand look at their experiences working together to facilitate communication, information sharing, and bilateral co-operation in certain cross-border enforcement actions. The following is a summary record of the Forum Session and the presentations given by representatives from the Competition Bureau of Industry Canada and the United States Federal Trade Commission. Copyright