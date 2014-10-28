Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Critical Maths for Innovative Societies

The Role of Metacognitive Pedagogies
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264223561-en
Authors
Zemira Mevarech, Bracha Kramarski
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

Mevarech, Z. and B. Kramarski (2014), Critical Maths for Innovative Societies: The Role of Metacognitive Pedagogies, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264223561-en.
Go to top