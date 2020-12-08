This policy note is an updated version of the note published end April 2020. It updates indicators and the main socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and presents the main policy priorities to be achieved, taking into consideration the most recent evolution of the crisis. In 2020 LAC will be the most affected emerging and developing region in the world in terms of GDP growth and this crisis is hitting particularly the most vulnerable groups. Policy reactions have been bold, but further measures are needed.
COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean: Regional socio-economic implications and policy priorities
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
