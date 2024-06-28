This report sets out the Resolutions and Reports approved by the Council of Ministers of Transport during the year 1961.
Council of Ministers Resolutions 1961
Report
Council of Ministers Resolutions
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 February 1968
-
1 February 1967
-
1 February 1966
-
1 February 1965
-
1 February 1964
-
1 February 1963
-
1 February 1961
-
1 February 1960
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024