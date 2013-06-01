- Students who know how to summarise information tend to perform better in reading.
- If disadvantaged students used effective learning strategies to the same extent as students from more advantaged backgrounds do, the performance gap between the two groups would be almost 20% narrower.
Could Learning Strategies Reduce the Performance Gap Between Advantaged and Disadvantaged Students?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
