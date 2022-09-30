Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Could insurance provide an alternative to fiscal support in crisis response?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4b3dd441-en
Authors
Leigh Wolfrom
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Wolfrom, L. (2022), “Could insurance provide an alternative to fiscal support in crisis response?”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4b3dd441-en.
Go to top