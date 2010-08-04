Skip to main content
Costs, Revenues, and Effectiveness of the Copenhagen Accord Emission Pledges for 2020

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km975plmzg6-en
Authors
Rob Dellink, Gregory Briner, Christa Clapp
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Dellink, R., G. Briner and C. Clapp (2010), “Costs, Revenues, and Effectiveness of the Copenhagen Accord Emission Pledges for 2020”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km975plmzg6-en.
