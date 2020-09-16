This report evaluates Costa Rica’s willingness and ability to implement the substantive OECD legal instruments within the Competition Committee’s competence, and to assess Costa Rica’s policies and practices in comparison to OECD best policies and practices in the field of competition policy.
Costa Rica: Assessment of Competition Law and Policy 2020
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
