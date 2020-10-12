Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Corporate taxation and investment of multinational firms

Evidence from firm-level data
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9c6f9f2e-en
Authors
Valentine Millot, Åsa Johansson, Stéphane Sorbe, Sébastien Turban
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Millot, V. et al. (2020), “Corporate taxation and investment of multinational firms: Evidence from firm-level data”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 51, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9c6f9f2e-en.
Go to top