Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Corporate Responsibility Practices of Emerging Market Companies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/713775068163
Authors
Jeremy Baskin, Kathryn Gordon
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Baskin, J. and K. Gordon (2005), “Corporate Responsibility Practices of Emerging Market Companies”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2005/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/713775068163.
Go to top