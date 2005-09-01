Corporate Responsibility Practices of Emerging Market Companies

Emerging market companies make up 3.8 per cent of the FT500, the 500 largest global traded companies1 and 4.6 per cent of the Dow Jones Global Index of 2,500 companies. OECD statistics show that, while the bulk of international investment flows originate in the OECD, non-OECD countries are increasingly important sources of investment flows. This paper presents a fact finding study of the...