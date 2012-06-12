Skip to main content
Corporate Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting

A Stocktaking of Government Schemes
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97g3x674lq-en
Céline Kauffmann, Cristina Tébar Less, Dorothee Teichmann
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Kauffmann, C., C. Tébar Less and D. Teichmann (2012), “Corporate Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting: A Stocktaking of Government Schemes”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2012/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97g3x674lq-en.
