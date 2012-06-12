This paper provides an overview of current government schemes promoting corporate reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and analyses their main building blocks. It describes the drivers and challenges for governments, companies and investors in dealing with GHG reporting and includes 4 case studies examining in more depth the domestic GHG emission reporting schemes of the UK, France, Japan and Australia. This work is part of a project with UNCTAD, the Climate Disclosure Standards Board (CDSB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) on consistency of climate change reporting.
Corporate Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting
A Stocktaking of Government Schemes
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
