Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Corporate Governance

A Development Challenge
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/023555084632
Authors
Charles P. Oman, Daniel Blume
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Oman, C. and D. Blume (2005), “Corporate Governance: A Development Challenge”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/023555084632.
Go to top