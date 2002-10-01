Skip to main content
Convergence and Divergence of Sovereign Bond Spreads

Lessons From Latin America
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/822657710540
Martin Grandes
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Grandes, M. (2002), “Convergence and Divergence of Sovereign Bond Spreads: Lessons From Latin America”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 200, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/822657710540.
