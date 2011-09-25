When a contracting authority enters into a contract with an economic operator, the arrangement cannot just be left to run. It must be managed to enable both the contracting authority and the economic operator to meet their contractual obligations. Contracts are frequently complex, may involve multiple actors, may last a long time and may consume many resources. It is therefore vital that they are properly managed. SIGMA Brief 22 first describes the process of contract management and then presents contract management in practice and post-contract performance review.
Contract Management
Working paper
SIGMA Public Procurement Briefs
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 September 2015
-
31 July 2014
-
Working paper31 July 2014
-
31 July 2013
-
31 July 2013
-
Working paper31 July 2013
-
Working paper31 July 2013
-
Working paper31 July 2013
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024