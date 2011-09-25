When a contracting authority enters into a contract with an economic operator, the arrangement cannot just be left to run. It must be managed to enable both the contracting authority and the economic operator to meet their contractual obligations. Contracts are frequently complex, may involve multiple actors, may last a long time and may consume many resources. It is therefore vital that they are properly managed. SIGMA Brief 22 first describes the process of contract management and then presents contract management in practice and post-contract performance review.