Consumer data and competition

A new balancing act for online markets?
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e22e3a47-en
Anna Barker
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Barker, A. (2021), “Consumer data and competition: A new balancing act for online markets?”, OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e22e3a47-en.
