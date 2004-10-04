Computing Radiation Dosimetry - CRD 2002

Establishing reliable computational methods and tools for radiation dosimetry is of great importance today because of the increased use of radiation in a number of areas of science, technology and medical applications. Fields concerned include radiation protection, radiation shielding, radiation diagnostics and therapy, radiobiology, biophysics and radiation detection. This series of lectures delivered by experts provides the content of these workshop proceedings. They are a valuable reference for those wishing to better understand the most advanced computational methods in radiation dosimetry.