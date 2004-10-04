Establishing reliable computational methods and tools for radiation dosimetry is of great importance today because of the increased use of radiation in a number of areas of science, technology and medical applications. Fields concerned include radiation protection, radiation shielding, radiation diagnostics and therapy, radiobiology, biophysics and radiation detection. This series of lectures delivered by experts provides the content of these workshop proceedings. They are a valuable reference for those wishing to better understand the most advanced computational methods in radiation dosimetry.
Computing Radiation Dosimetry - CRD 2002
Workshop Proceedings - Sacavém, Portugal - 22-23 June 2002
Report
Nuclear Science
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2019
-
31 October 2018
-
28 March 2018
-
20 November 2015
-
-
10 August 2015
-
6 March 2015
-
7 January 2014
Related publications
-
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
5 December 2023