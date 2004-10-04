Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Computing Radiation Dosimetry - CRD 2002

Workshop Proceedings - Sacavém, Portugal - 22-23 June 2002
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264108240-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2004), Computing Radiation Dosimetry - CRD 2002: Workshop Proceedings - Sacavém, Portugal - 22-23 June 2002, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264108240-en.
Go to top