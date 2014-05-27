This paper describes key aspects of the frameworks for the assessment of adult numeracy and mathematical literacy in PIAAC and PISA, which are OECD two flagship programs for international comparative assessment of competencies. The paper examines commonalities and differences in how the constructs of adult numeracy and mathematical literacy were assessed in PIAAC and PISA, and sketches selected challenges associated with interpretation of results from these surveys.
Comparison of PIAAC and PISA Frameworks for Numeracy and Mathematical Literacy
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
