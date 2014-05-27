Skip to main content
Comparison of PIAAC and PISA Frameworks for Numeracy and Mathematical Literacy

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz3wl63cs6f-en
Iddo Gal, Dave Tout
OECD Education Working Papers
Gal, I. and D. Tout (2014), “Comparison of PIAAC and PISA Frameworks for Numeracy and Mathematical Literacy”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz3wl63cs6f-en.
