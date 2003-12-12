Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Comparing Labour Productivity Growth in the OECD Area

The Role of Measurement
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/126534183836
Authors
Nadim Ahmad, François Lequiller, Pascal Marianna, Dirk Pilat, Paul Schreyer, Anita Wölfl
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Ahmad, N. et al. (2003), “Comparing Labour Productivity Growth in the OECD Area: The Role of Measurement”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2003/14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/126534183836.
Go to top