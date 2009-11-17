Community capacity building (CCB) is a fairly new term for an age-old good: enabling people to define their own destinies. This book presents and analyses some of the most interesting recent developments in the field of community capacity building, in a variety of OECD and non-OECD countries. The focus is on how CCB has effected change in three major areas: social policy (health, housing, community regeneration); local economic policy; and environmental policy. The book also outlines the common conditions required for CCB to take hold and thrive, allowing for the political voice of local communities to be clearly heard.
Community Capacity Building
Creating a Better Future Together
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Edited by Antonella Noya, Emma Clarence and Gary Craig
Abstract
