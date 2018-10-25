This paper investigates how collaboration between stakeholders can help make supply chains more resilient. It explores innovative ways to operate supply chains and reinforce their resilience, for instance through crowd shipping or gainsharing. The paper also includes a case study on how multi-stakeholder initiatives and public-private partnership can help foster collaboration in supply chains for increased efficiency.
Collaboration in Supply Chain Management
A Resilience Perspective
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024