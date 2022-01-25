Coal 2021 is the world’s most comprehensive forecast of coal demand, supply and trade, based on detailed analysis of the most recent data at country and sectoral level, broken down by coal grade (thermal coal, coking coal, pulverised coal injection and lignite). Coal 2021 presents real data for 2019 and 2020, the most up-to-date estimates for 2021, and forecast for 2022, 2023 and 2024. Leveraging the IEA’s inter-fuel and inter-regional expertise, Coal 2021 report is consistent with the assumptions and forecasts for oil, gas, electricity, renewables and energy efficiency in other agency reports.

Coal 2021 places a special focus on China, whose dominance of coal markets – it is the largest consumer, producer and importer – has no parallel with any other country or any other fuel. India, the second-largest producer, consumer and importer, also receives a special attention. Whereas the current speed of policy and market changes is unprecedented, Coal 2021 looks for the underlying indicators which will determine coal markets realities through 2024.

Given that coal is the largest source of electricity generation, the second-largest source of primary energy and the largest source of energy-related CO2 emissions, Coal 2021 is a must-read for anyone with an interest in energy or climate.