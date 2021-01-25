Coal 2020 highlights recent global and regional trends in coal demand, supply and trade, and an outlook to 2025. The extraordinary circumstances in 2020 impacted coal markets and lend uncertainty to how they will be tailored in a post-Covid-19 economic recovery. Therefore, Coal 2020 spotlights developments in 2020 and expected conditions in 2021. It also provides an analysis of the evolution of coal supply costs, prices and investment in mining projects. China – the world’s largest coal producer and importer as well as consumer of more than half of global coal – is highlighted. In addition, Coal 2020 includes forecasts of coal demand, production and trade by region and coal grade, and a compilation of coal mining projects in the main exporting countries in its annexes. Coal 2020 is an integral component of the International Energy Agency’s annual market report series that also includes oil, natural gas, renewables, electricity and energy efficiency.