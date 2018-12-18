Skip to main content
Coal 2018

Analysis and Forecasts to 2023
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/coal_mar-2018-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Market Report Series: Coal
Cite this content as:

IEA (2018), Coal 2018: Analysis and Forecasts to 2023, IEA, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/coal_mar-2018-en.
