Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Co-Financing Transactions between Multilateral Institutions and International Banks

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/728086677321
Authors
Michel Bouchet, Amit Ghose
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bouchet, M. and A. Ghose (1992), “Co-Financing Transactions between Multilateral Institutions and International Banks”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 78, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/728086677321.
Go to top