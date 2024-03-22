The last decade has exemplified a retrenchment of bank lending in developing countries. International banks strive to boost capital ratios, thereby raising equity, reducing their less profitable assets and rebalancing portfolios towards less risky claims. In that context of underfinanced adjustment and growth programmes in the LDCs, international financial institutions (IFIs) have attempted to mobilize additional financing from commercial banks through co-financing and guarantee operations. The World Bank has been at the forefront of such a role since 1983. The B-loan programme, however, has fallen short of reviving private lending in the LDCs. In 1989, the World Bank introduced an enhanced co-financing operation programme (ECO) geared toward creditworthy borrowers. Risk-sharing arrangements with private banks involve the guarantee of late maturities as well as direct participation in bank loans and partial guarantee of bond issues. Despite more flexible guidelines for the World ...
Co-Financing Transactions between Multilateral Institutions and International Banks
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
29 April 2024