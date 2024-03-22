Co-Financing Transactions between Multilateral Institutions and International Banks

The last decade has exemplified a retrenchment of bank lending in developing countries. International banks strive to boost capital ratios, thereby raising equity, reducing their less profitable assets and rebalancing portfolios towards less risky claims. In that context of underfinanced adjustment and growth programmes in the LDCs, international financial institutions (IFIs) have attempted to mobilize additional financing from commercial banks through co-financing and guarantee operations. The World Bank has been at the forefront of such a role since 1983. The B-loan programme, however, has fallen short of reviving private lending in the LDCs. In 1989, the World Bank introduced an enhanced co-financing operation programme (ECO) geared toward creditworthy borrowers. Risk-sharing arrangements with private banks involve the guarantee of late maturities as well as direct participation in bank loans and partial guarantee of bond issues. Despite more flexible guidelines for the World ...