Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Co-Benefits of Climate Change Mitigation Policies

Literature Review and New Results
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224388684356
Authors
Johannes Bollen, Bruno Guay, Stéphanie Jamet, Jan Corfee-Morlot
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bollen, J. et al. (2009), “Co-Benefits of Climate Change Mitigation Policies: Literature Review and New Results”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 693, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224388684356.
Go to top