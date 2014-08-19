Cloud computing is changing the way computing is undertaken. It provides the ability to access IT resources on demand without the need for significant capital expenditure, thereby lowering the entry barriers for new entrants in multiple sectors. Cloud computing has thus become a platform for innovation. This report presents the concept of cloud computing, the services it provides and deployment models, and thus give a clear overview of what it is and what it is not. It provides an overview of how cloud computing changes the way computing is carried out, and evaluates the impacts of cloud computing (including its benefits and challenges as well as its economic and environmental impacts). Finally, the report discusses the policy issues raised by cloud computing and the role of governments and other stakeholders in addressing these issues.
Cloud Computing: The Concept, Impacts and the Role of Government Policy
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
9 November 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2023
-
Working paper8 March 2023