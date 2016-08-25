Skip to main content
Climate Impacts in the Sahel and West Africa

The Role of Climate Science in Policy Making
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsmktwjcd0-en
Authors
Kirsty Lewis, Carlo Buontempo
Tags
West African Papers
Cite this content as:

Lewis, K. and C. Buontempo (2016), “Climate Impacts in the Sahel and West Africa: The Role of Climate Science in Policy Making”, West African Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsmktwjcd0-en.
