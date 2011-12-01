Skip to main content
Climate Change, Employment and Local Development in Poland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0nvfvwjd0-en
Authors
Gabriela Miranda, Randall W. Eberts, Elvira González, Vanessa Foo, Przemyslaw Kulawczuk
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Miranda, G. et al. (2011), “Climate Change, Employment and Local Development in Poland”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2011/22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0nvfvwjd0-en.
