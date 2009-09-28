Skip to main content
Clarifying Trade Costs

Maritime Transport and its Effect on Agricultural Trade
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220157847513
Authors
Jane Korinek, Patricia Sourdin
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Korinek, J. and P. Sourdin (2009), “Clarifying Trade Costs: Maritime Transport and its Effect on Agricultural Trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 92, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220157847513.
