Chinese Economic Performance in the Long Run, 960-2030 AD, Second Edition, Revised and Updated

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264037632-en
Angus Maddison
Development Centre Studies
English
Maddison, A. (2007), Chinese Economic Performance in the Long Run, 960-2030 AD, Second Edition, Revised and Updated, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264037632-en.
