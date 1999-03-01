Skip to main content
China's Unfinished Open-Economy Reforms

Liberalisation of Services
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/110680138577
Authors
Kiichiro Fukasaku, Yu Ma, Qiumei Yang
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Fukasaku, K., Y. Ma and Q. Yang (1999), “China's Unfinished Open-Economy Reforms: Liberalisation of Services”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 147, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/110680138577.
