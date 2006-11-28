Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

China's Trade and Growth

Impact on Selected OECD Countries
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/274600240481
Authors
Malory Greene, Nora Dihel, Przemyslaw Kowalski, Douglas C. Lippoldt
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Greene, M. et al. (2006), “China's Trade and Growth: Impact on Selected OECD Countries”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/274600240481.
Go to top