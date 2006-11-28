This paper examines China's emergence as a global player in international markets over the last few decades. It provides an overview of China's trade policy environment following the country's process of market opening and joining the WTO. The report analyses China’s role in international processing activities and moving up the global value chain. It also examines China’s impact on world prices and the deterioration of its own terms of trade. The paper looks at China's two-pronged export...
China's Trade and Growth
Impact on Selected OECD Countries
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Abstract
