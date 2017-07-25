This Scan specifically focuses on good governance performance in public consultation and citizen engagement within the framework of the constitutional process open to citizens in Chile. The output focuses on: key actors and core processes; ongoing reform initiatives; and observed challenges. The Scan also offers preliminary indications on the good governance performance in public consultation and citizen engagement as compared to OECD standards.
Chile: Scan Report on the Citizen Participation in the Constitutional Process
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
