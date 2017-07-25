Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Chile: Scan Report on the Citizen Participation in the Constitutional Process

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fa0c9247-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Chile: Scan Report on the Citizen Participation in the Constitutional Process, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fa0c9247-en.
Go to top