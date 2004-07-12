Central Government Debt: Statistical Yearbook 2004

Governments are the major issuers of debt instruments in the global financial market. This 2004 edition provides quantitative information on central government debt instruments for the 30 OECD member countries for the period 1993 to 2002. Cross-country summary tables provide data in US dollars and more detailed country tables provide data in national currency values.

Statistics are presented according to a comprehensive standard framework to allow cross-country comparison. Country notes provide information on debt issuance in each country as well as on the institutional and regulatory framework governing debt management policy and selling techniques.