Governments are amongst the major issuers of debt instruments in the global financial market. The present volume provides quantitative information on central government debt instruments to meet the analytical requirements of users such as policy makers, debt management experts and market analysts. Statistics are presented according to a comprehensive standard framework to allow cross-country comparison. Country notes provide information on debt issuance in each country as well as on the institutional and regulatory framework governing debt management policy and selling techniques.
Central Government Debt: Statistical Yearbook 2001
Report
Central Government Debt
Share
Abstract
