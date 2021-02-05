Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Central Bank Digital Currencies and payments: A review of domestic and international implications

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f06c0d89-en
Authors
Lilas Demmou, Quentin Sagot
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Demmou, L. and Q. Sagot (2021), “Central Bank Digital Currencies and payments: A review of domestic and international implications”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1655, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f06c0d89-en.
Go to top