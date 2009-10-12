The cement energy technology roadmap outlines a possible transition path for the industry to make continued contributions towards a halving of global CO2 emissions by 2050. As part of this contribution, this roadmap estimates that the cement industry could reduce its direct emissions 18% from current levels by 2050. This roadmap is a first step. It is only attainable with a supportive policy framework, and appropriate financial resources invested over the long term.
Cement Technology Roadmap: Carbon Emissions Reductions up to 2050
Report
IEA Technology Roadmaps
Abstract
