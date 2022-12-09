Skip to main content
Catalysing collective action to combat corruption in infrastructure

Accountable and effective non-judicial grievance mechanism
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ce6d1b84-en
OECD
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
OECD (2022), “Catalysing collective action to combat corruption in infrastructure: Accountable and effective non-judicial grievance mechanism”, OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ce6d1b84-en.
