Cast a Ballot or Protest in the Street - Did our Grandparents Do More of Both?

An Age-Period-Cohort Analysis in Political Participation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js636gn50jb-en
Authors
Romina Boarini, Marcos Díaz
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Boarini, R. and M. Díaz (2015), “Cast a Ballot or Protest in the Street - Did our Grandparents Do More of Both?: An Age-Period-Cohort Analysis in Political Participation”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2015/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js636gn50jb-en.
