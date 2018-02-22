Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Case study on crowdfunding

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/509e2066-en
Authors
Virginia Robano
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Robano, V. (2015), “Case study on crowdfunding”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/509e2066-en.
Go to top