This paper is one of five case studies which is a part of a larger project looking at the various effects that trade and investment can have on innovation. This paper studies the effect of domestic reform including trade on New Zealand's agriculture sector. Agricultural and trade reform has led to increased competition and has led to substantial changes in innovation in the commercial agriculture sector such as wine, fruit, livestock and dairy leading to a large change in composition and an across the board increase in innovation and productivity.
Domestic Reform, Trade, Innovation and Growth in New Zealand's Agriculture Sector
Trade and Innovation Project - Case Study No. 2
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
