Domestic Reform, Trade, Innovation and Growth in New Zealand's Agriculture Sector

Trade and Innovation Project - Case Study No. 2
https://doi.org/10.1787/240500354186
Vangelis Vitalis
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Vitalis, V. (2008), “Domestic Reform, Trade, Innovation and Growth in New Zealand's Agriculture Sector: Trade and Innovation Project - Case Study No. 2”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 74, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240500354186.
