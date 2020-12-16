Skip to main content
Career ready?

How schools can better prepare young people for working life in the era of COVID-19
https://doi.org/10.1787/e1503534-en
Anthony Mann, Vanessa Denis, Chris Percy
OECD Education Working Papers
Mann, A., V. Denis and C. Percy (2020), “Career ready? : How schools can better prepare young people for working life in the era of COVID-19”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 241, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e1503534-en.
