Carbon pricing design: Effectiveness, efficiency and feasibility

An investment perspective
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/91ad6a1e-en
Authors
Florens Flues, Kurt van Dender
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Flues, F. and K. van Dender (2020), “Carbon pricing design: Effectiveness, efficiency and feasibility: An investment perspective”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/91ad6a1e-en.
