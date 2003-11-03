Skip to main content
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Embodied in International Trade of Goods

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/421482436815
Authors
Nadim Ahmad, Andrew Wyckoff
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Ahmad, N. and A. Wyckoff (2003), “Carbon Dioxide Emissions Embodied in International Trade of Goods”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2003/15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/421482436815.
