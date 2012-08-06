Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Carbon Capture and Storage in Industrial Applications

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264130661-en
Authors
International Energy Agency, United Nations Industrial Development Organization
Tags
IEA Technology Roadmaps
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA/UNIDO (2012), Carbon Capture and Storage in Industrial Applications, IEA Technology Roadmaps, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264130661-en.
Go to top