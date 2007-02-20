Capturing the Evolving Nature of Science, the Development of New Scientific Indicators and the Mapping of Science

There is a long history describing the structure and evolution of science. Recent unprecedented progress in access, use, and analysis of information on scientific publications and patents open innovative ways to study the structure and evolution of science. Especially, a mapping of knowledge has received wide recognition as a new, evolving area of research.

The ultimate goal of this study is to contribute to endeavours to understand and track the changing nature of science. In this study, current trends in scientific activities were mapped and their characteristics were examined. Research areas were explored through a co-citation analysis and a map of science was generated to analyse how research areas were related to each other. Methodology which is commonly used in social network analysis was also applied to examine knowledge networks at the institutional level.

The analysis clearly shows the multi-disciplinary character of some research, such as ‘Nano materials and devices’, ‘Genomics’, and ‘Environment’. A precursor of the emergence of nano-bioscience is also observed. Measurement of countries’ specialisation clearly indicates an increased share of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) in some research. The BRICs are currently in a stage of intense catching up and their importance in knowledge networks is likely to become substantial. Social network analysis at the institutional level reveals that the structure of knowledge networks strongly depends on research and each institution probably has its own function in the network. These results show how science is evolving not only across disciplines but also across countries or regions.