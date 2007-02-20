Skip to main content
Capturing the Evolving Nature of Science, the Development of New Scientific Indicators and the Mapping of Science

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/300005636714
Masatsura Igami, Ayaka Saka
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Igami, M. and A. Saka (2007), “Capturing the Evolving Nature of Science, the Development of New Scientific Indicators and the Mapping of Science”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2007/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/300005636714.
