This study contributes to the current debate on achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), their relevance and what can be done after 2015, by looking at estimates of the cost of reaching the goals in 2015. In particular, it sizes the additional resources needed in developing countries to attain the goals.
Can we still Achieve the Millennium Development Goals?
From Costs to Policies
Report
Development Centre Studies
Abstract
