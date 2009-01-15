Skip to main content
Can the Financial Sector continue to be the Main Growth Engine in Luxembourg?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227614871768
Authors
Arnaud Bourgain, Patrice Pieretti, Jens Høj
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
English
Cite this content as:

Bourgain, A., P. Pieretti and J. Høj (2009), “Can the Financial Sector continue to be the Main Growth Engine in Luxembourg?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 660, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227614871768.
